Theft of airport beacon equipment impacts West Kootenay night-flying

rcmp-sign

Grand Forks RCMP is investigating a late-evening break and enter to a remote airport beacon which saw over $40,000 worth of equipment stolen.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler says they caught word last Friday, but believe the crime occurred April 9th between 7:30PM and 8PM.

He urges anyone with relative information to come forward to the Grand Forks detachment, or anonymously through BC Crime Stoppers.

The hardware made Grand Forks the only night-capable airport in the West Kootenays and the Boundary region, allowing medical transport flights for both local and regional residents.

The site has signs clearly stating the equipment is life-saving.

Stolen equipment includes solar panels and mounts, two M28 fuel cartridges, two 12 AGM batteries and a solar charge controller.

The Airport Beacon site is located on Hardy Mountain near Saddle Lake.

