There's a community group in New Denver dealing with rat issue

You've heard of rats in Creston and Nelson; now, New Denver residents have a reason to set their traps.

A community group in the New Denver area, Rat and Pest Patrol, is actively taking reports, building a database, and mapping where rats have been sighted.

That from WildSafe B-C-Coordinator Tammy White.

She says they can't survive without food and water and an easily accessible habitat.

White says to protect your home: cover up crawl spaces, vents, and other entry-ways, and manage your attractants.

Precautions include waiting to take out your garbage until necessary, using pest proof containers and closed compost containers.

