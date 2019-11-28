There's a community group in New Denver dealing with rat issue
You've heard of rats in Creston and Nelson; now, New Denver residents have a reason to set their traps.
A community group in the New Denver area, Rat and Pest Patrol, is actively taking reports, building a database, and mapping where rats have been sighted.
That from WildSafe B-C-Coordinator Tammy White.
She says they can't survive without food and water and an easily accessible habitat.
White says to protect your home: cover up crawl spaces, vents, and other entry-ways, and manage your attractants.
Precautions include waiting to take out your garbage until necessary, using pest proof containers and closed compost containers.