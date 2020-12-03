Thermo Design Engineering partners with REN for Fruitvale RNG Plant

An impending Renewable Natural Gas Plant in Fruitvale has one more name on it with Thermo Design Engineering partnering up with REN Energy.

The facility will create Renewable Natural Gas from wood waste using a method REN Energy has been working on for several years; Fortis BC will own and operate an interconnection facility on the site connecting the project to the Fortis BC natural gas transmission system.

TDE brings their engineering and design expertise, as well as their experience working on other renewable energy and wood-waste projects.

President Sean Montgomery says it was about 10 or 15 years ago when TDE started working on wood-waste projects and calls the Fruitvale facility a perfect fit for collaboration.

He says the stars started to align when REN Energy was in the early stages of project development, in terms of experience and what each party was looking for in a partner, adding both organizations come from humble beginnings and strive to progress renewable energy.

Montgomery says construction is set to start early 2022 and his team has visited the area several times with REN representatives.

He adds they’ve been evaluating local contractors, ensuring everyone in the area is engaged and aiming to use local resources as much as possible to support the local economy.