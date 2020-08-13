Thompson Avenue traffic calming discussion returns to Rossland council

The City of Rossland started piloting new traffic calming features for Thompson Avenue this Summer and some concerned residents are making their voices heard already.

Bump-outs have been installed to narrow certain intersections and reduce vehicle speed.

Mayor Kathy Moore says a notice made by a resident went out to the community and rustled some feathers, adding the notice didn’t capture the whole story and caused some confusion at a recent council meeting.

Moore says residents were concerned about the project making Rossland a “concrete jungle” when the pylons recently installed do not even use concrete.

She reminds residents that this is a pilot to see what works and what does not, adding one positive takeaway is learning just how much attention written public notices can draw.

Moore says there was a lot of misconception going around but the bottom line is that Thompson Avenue’s new features are not permanent, and the city is open to the community’s creative ideas.

She says the city hears a lot of complaints about that section of road’s traffic and speeding, but they’ve also heard complaints regarding the methods used to counter speeding so far.

She adds there's no deadline on the pilot, but she'd like to go through the seasons before trying something new.