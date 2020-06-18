Thousands impacted by Trail area power outage

(Image supplied by Fortis BC)

Update: Fortis says power has been restored for Trail customers.

A power outage for Fortis BC is impacting about 2000 people in the Trail area this morning, June 18th.

Corporate Communications Advisor Diana Sorace says the outage is due to motor vehicle accident in the Glenmerry area, where a vehicle has made contact with a power pole.

Sorace adds crews hope to have power back online within a couple of hours but there is currently (as of 9:30AM) no estimated restoration time as crews are now on-site assessing the damage.

You can catch the latest updates on Fortis BC’s twitter account and at fortisbc.com/outage.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will have more on this as information becomes available.