Three Christina Lake Properties Evacuated due to Flooding

(Image provided by RDKB: Residents of three homes on Fife Road near Christina Lake awoke in the middle of the night to water and debris inundating their properties from a nearby creek that had breached its banks. The RDKB has issued evacuation orders for the homes and is investigating the cause of the flood.)

Three homes on Fife Road in Christina Lake have been evacuated because of overnight flooding.

The RDKB Emergency Operations Centre says a combination of debris, rain and water buildup had the creek on the east side of the community jumping the banks early this morning, April 26th.

Although there is some damage, officials say there are no injuries and they are examining the creek today.

EOC Director Mark Stephens says an investigation is underway involving the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development to determine the specific cause of the flooding, which so far shows evidence of past beaver activity and instream works.

He adds this is not an area that commonly floods in Christina Lake, and urges residents to be prepared as we’re entering annual freshet season.

Stephens says to be vigilant around riverbanks and practice personal preparedness like having a 72-hour emergency kit ready; it’s also good to keep your ears open for emergency alerts through media and the EOC.