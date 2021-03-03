Tim Hortons Development Returns to Grand Forks Council Chambers

The City of Grand Forks is making progress on a proposed Tim Hortons development.... Again.

Last week Grand Forks city council approved a development permit application regarding form and character for the proposed Timmies and directed staff and the applicant to work together on separating pedestrians from vehicle traffic.

The latest and current proposed location is 1863-Central Avenue.

Considerations include guard rails along 19th street to help protect a hydro pole and guidewires; the building design is set to exhibit a heritage home style.

Timmies was set to share the Save-on-Foods parking lot until council approved it's relocation late-2020 citing logistical challenges.