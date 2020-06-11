Tiny Lights Festival reports online scam

Ymir's Tiny Lights Festival is reporting an online scam, and urging people not to provide their credit card information.

Executive Director Carla Stephenson says she received an email from a patron saying that they’re looking forward to the livestream event; the problem was there is no live stream event.

The online event organizer, “I Like This”, has copied the festival’s logo and created a fake Facebook event directing people to follow a link.

Stephenson says it's not just them, many events have been targeted, and as part of BC Music Festival’s Collective she has put out a warning to all associated organizers.

She says the industry is suffering greatly through the pandemic, and it’s especially unfortunate they’re being taken advantage of while already vulnerable.

Stephenson says programming is on the horizon for Tiny Lights, but there won't be any costs attached.

