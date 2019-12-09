Trafalgar Middle School implementing more Indigenous learning

Trafalgar Middle School in Nelson is set to be fully indiginized over the next 3-years.

Vice Principal Amy Strachan says they're implementing the First People's Principle of learning:

She says one of the steps is how to put the principals into action into the classrooms at a very concrete level.

Strachan and 6 Trafalgar teachers recently attended the 25th annual Indigenous Education Conference.

The Ministry of Education made inclusion of First Nations knowledge and perspectives mandatory in 2016 from kindergarten through grade 9 - later adding grades 10 through 12.