Traffic Calming features on the way for Thompson Avenue, Rossland

New traffic calming features are on the way for Thompson Avenue in Rossland after years of trying various other measures.

Bump-Outs are being bolted in to narrow certain intersections and reduce vehicle speed.

Mayor Kathy Moore says it’s a part of a trial-run; they’re setting up this new infrastructure and waiting to hear from the people impacted, while watching to decide if this new system is working and if people are adapting.

Mayor Moore adds they also tried speed bumps at one point but the speeders ended up getting upset and started honking their horns, which upset the people living nearby even more.

Stop signs are also being added at 3-intersections along Thompson Ave.