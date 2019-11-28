Trail area RCMP 3rd Quarter Crime Stats

Trail RCMP are out with their 3rd quarter crime stats, and there are a few spots where there's been some big increases.

One is theft from motor vehicles.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says while they have laid charges against certain people, it can take some time to get through the courts.

Another big increase has been in drug investigations.

He says the Trail and Castlegar Crime Reduction Unit has been a big factor.

They've been focusing on traffickers which has a big impact on the drug trade in the community.

Meanwhile crashes are down, which Wicentowich says is due to increased traffic enforcement, both with motor vehicle act tickets, and a focus on impaired driving.