Trail council supporting Trail Skill Centre grant application

The Trail Skills Centre's grant application to implement a Poverty Reduction plan in the City officially received council's support this week.

Council voted to adopt the Centre's "Thriving For All" plan at a prior meeting, but delayed helping with applying for funding until the city's exact role in the process was clear.

Mayor Lisa Pasin says a letter from the centre came before council on Monday.

She says city council was able to discuss that and really evaluate what the requirements would be from the City of Trail.

Through that they adopted the motion to go forward with the Stream 2 application for funding to implement the Poverty Reduction Plan within the City of Trail.

Pasin says the Skills Centre is a very strong partner, and the city is looking to them for leadership to move the program forward if successful in their application.

