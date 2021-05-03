Trail Farmers Market Moves to Esplanade

(Image provided by Facebook)

Trail's Incredible Farmers Market is moving to the Esplanade after first landing in the 1300-block of Cedar Avenue five years ago.

Co-Manager and Sustainable Local Agriculture Committee Chair Gina Ironmonger says with growth comes the need for more space, especially with provincial health orders in place.

She says they’re now expecting each market to have between 30 and 50 vendors, but the new location accommodates having even more vendors than that if necessary.

Farmers Markets are considered an essential service under The BC State of Emergency, although a plethora of changes were made last year in order to operate.

Ironmonger says the changes include physical distancing, going cashless and removing any entertainment that makes the market an attraction, such as music in the park and musical performers.

Last year The Market’s Nutrition Coupon Program supported 200 people and they hope to see it return at this new location; the program provides coupons to financially challenged seniors, families and expectant mothers.