Trail Hospice Society speaks to new logo, revised grief services

Not-for-profits are facing their own sets of challenges amidst the pandemic between volunteer numbers and fundraising opportunities, or lack there-of.

Board Chair for the Greater Trail Hospice Society Brenda Hooper says with winter approaching amidst a pandemic now is the time for change, and a fresh new logo is just one example.

Hooper says with new energy and a new board the Society’s been picking at projects stemming from last year’s strategic planning and wanted a logo that reflected their mission statement and values.

The logo shows a heart with lines that make it look like a listening ear, which Hooper says represents how all Hospice Societies need to be listening ears in their operations, while the heart stands for passion.

She says the swirl underneath the heart represents moving forwards and the swirl moving backwards stands for accountability, explaining that the health care system is highly structured with rules and accountability but must follow proper protocol and can sometimes be very busy.

Hooper says winter approaching also means now is the time to think about new ways to offer regular hospice society services, adding that trained volunteers would normally visit hospitals and homes assisting those facing illness, end of life care or grief, but volunteer visits were shut down by COVID-19 health and safety guidelines excluding a handful of outside visits or through-the-window visits during the summer.

The Society has created a separate specially trained team of volunteers with a coordinator to provide enhanced grief support where possible this season.

Hooper says many people in the community are grieving because of COVID-19 whether it’s regarding a loss through death or just changing circumstances.

