Trail Memorial Centre opens for ice installation, no public access

The Trail Memorial Centre's re-opening strategy has passed and city council has agreed to install ice in anticipation of hockey skills camps for the week of August 10th.

General public access to the facility will not however be permitted.

Director of Parks and Recreation Trisha Davison says council recognizes it's still up in the air as to what exactly this hockey season will look like, adding there was some good discussion around wanting to offer different levels of recreation services, and a collective interest in moving forward.

Davison says just because the centre is re-opening it doesn't mean you can go for a walk-about just yet; the facility will only be open for certain services under controlled circumstances.

The Centre normally hosts a variety of services but the primary discussion at Tuesday's meeting was regarding ice installation.

Highlights of the safety measures will see hand hygiene, separation of ice users and non-ice users, occupancy limits, and much more.

Davison says this is a highly fluid situation and this is the first step, hopefully of many, in re-opening community services.