Trail RCMP addresses winter driving incidents in weekly report

Trail RCMP's weekly report is out and driving is this this time around impaired and winter driving are the big takeaways.

It may not technically be winter yet but the detachment says drivers need to be prepared for winter travel by slowing down, driving defensively and checking weather and travel warnings before heading out.

An incident last Friday, October 23rd, saw a 43-year old man crash into a fence in front of a residence; he was taken to hospital as a precaution but isn't believed to have sustained injuries.

Snow and slippery conditions may have been a factor.

Trail RCMP says that same day a 31-year old woman allegedly proceeded through a red light at the intersection of Bay Avenue and Spokane Street before colliding with a parking metre, dislodging it from the ground.

Poor weather conditions, driver error and a lack of winter rated tires are believed to have contributed in that situation.

Another incident occurred last Thursday, October 22nd, when a 29-year old Warfield man allegedly failed to negotiate a corner Highway 3B near Rossland.

The vehicle struck a cement barricade launching the man and truck into the air and rolling over on it's side; the man was taken to hospital for treatment and it's believed alcohol may have contributed.

Any witnesses are urged to contact Trail RCMP.

Also in the release, last Friday saw the detachment respond to a complaint from a mid-20’s man as the tenants who lived above him had reportedly locked him out of a shared laundry space inside a Warfield rental home.

Both parties agreed to resolve the matter amongst themselves and the detachment recommends neighbours always make all possible attempts to resolve these disputes civilly ,or through the landlord tenancy branch before contacting law enforcement officials.