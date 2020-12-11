Trail RCMP Kicks Off Enhanced Impaired Driving Campaign

RCMP Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says an enhanced impaired driving campaign is kicking off this weekend in the Trail area and drivers can expect to see more road blocks and more officers out patrolling.

A number of drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs were taken off the road last weekend during check-stops in Trail, Rossland and Fruitvale.

ICBC stats show on average 67 lives are lost to impaired driving across the province each year, including an average of 24 annual fatalities in BC's Southern Interior.