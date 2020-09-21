Trail RCMP launches Wander Registry

Trail RCMP is launching a Wander Registry for their detachment area.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says the public can now register loved ones who may have the potential to wander in the community due to medical issues, age related conditions or other reasons.

He says when he began in his current position about two years ago a staff supervisor brought in this idea from an Okanagan detachment, adding they’d offered the service to certain capacity but never officially.

Now after about a year’s work you can voluntarily register loved ones over the phone; registrants can also be withdrawn at any time.

Wicentowich says to let the detachment know if a particular person is at risk of wandering around the community, so that if they find somebody who’s been registered they can check-in with them and help much easier.

You're encouraged to provide as much information as possible, including a recent photograph.