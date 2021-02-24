Trail RCMP Look to Identify Hit and Run Suspect

Trail RCMP is hoping the public can assist in identifying a suspect vehicle that fled an accident scene.

Late Saturday night, February 20th, the Trail RCMP detachment responded to a vehicle incident at Leroi Avenue on Monita Street in Rossland.

A 50-year old Rossland woman was driving a silver 2020 Mitsubishi when another vehicle struck her car in the intersection and fled up Monita Street, going against the "do not enter” traffic sign.

The vehicle was reportedly last seen turning left onto Dunn Crescent.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older, dark grey hatchback with an "N" decal on the rear with a single occupant and possibly a 3 in the licence plate.

The hatchback did not have headlights turned on at the time; it should have significant damage to the front passenger side and possibly down the passenger side panels as well.

Trail RCMP caught word Sunday evening, February 21st, of a 44-year old Montrose man flying his drone in a residential neighborhood in Montrose.

The man was allegedly using the drone to look into neighbouring residences and possibly film the activities of the occupants.

The man is being investigated for allegedly committing mischief.

Contact the detachment if you were a witness.