Trail RCMP Report Addresses Drug Trafficking Instances and More
Trail RCMP says three arrests were made last week following separate instances of alleged drug trafficking.
The first call went to police just before 8:30PM last Wednesday.
A complaint regarding two suspicious people in the 1300-block of Pine Avenue resulted in an officer locating two 33-year old Trial men, one-of which was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
A search of the man saw about 25-grams of a suspected fentanyl and three grams of suspected methamphetamine seized, as well as cash, weapons and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.
Last Thursday saw a 57-year old Trail man arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs to clients in the 13-hundred block of Bay Avenue, and just before midnight on Sunday a Trail RCMP Officer noticed a black Mazda truck being driven erratically in the 3000-block of Highway 3B.
A traffic stop raised drug-impairment concerns and a failed sobriety test saw a 48-year old Fruitvale man issued a 24-hour driving prohibition; the truck was towed and the man was found to be in possession of 10-grams of suspected fentanyl and six-grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Also last week: An amorous couple was broken up by police in the 700-block of Eldorado Street on Saturday afternoon, and a 19-year old man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act on Friday evening after police were called to the old Trail bridge.