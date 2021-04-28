Trail RCMP Report Covers Bear Banger Incident, Puppy Scam, more

The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment’s most recent weekly wrap-up features details regarding an alleged contravention of the Emergency Programs Act - Protective Measures Order, an impaired driving investigation, an assault with a weapon and more.

Last Friday, April 23rd, the detachment caught word about an unorganized outdoor event at Columbia Gardens Road’s Creekside Park in Fruitvale.

RCMP observed a female speaker talking to an unmasked crowd of roughly 40-people; a group of protesters also carried signs but crowds started to disperse upon RCMP arrival.

The detachment says a 60-year old Trail man and 53-year old woman are being investigated for allegedly organizing the event, and say anyone attending a non-compliant event of this nature could be issued a $230 fine.

Saturday saw a 52-year old Trail man issued a 90-day roadside prohibition after a front line officer observed the motorist, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, parking his vehicle in the 1200 block of Primrose Street.

Also on Saturday, RCMP heard about a suspect pretending to sell Maltese puppies through social media and a 60-year old Trail woman did not receive her puppy as promised after sending a $400 electronic transfer.

Police remind the public that electronically transferred money cannot be recovered due to the complexity of these kinds of scams.

Sunday, April 25th just after 1AM, Trail RCMP received a report that three suspects were discharging bear-bangers into the camp located underneath the old Trail Bridge on Casino Road; one is said to have come close to striking a person.

The suspects are reported to be men in their 20’s travelling in an older red Honda car with a black door.