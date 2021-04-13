Trail RCMP Report Covers Missing Child Incident, Fake Gold Scam, more

Trail RCMP’s weekly report speaks to a temporarily missing child, a pair of suspected overdoses, a seasonal fake gold scam and more.

It was an anxious 15 minutes for a Montrose mom, Sunday April 4th, when her one-year-old went missing.

An off-duty RCMP officer found the toddler in a neighbour’s yard after the mother and several neighbours had begun their search.

Gus is back with his family as well; the very large white dog was found wandering last Monday around downtown Trail and both RCMP and the SPCA worked together to eventually find Gus' owner.

RCMP are advising the public of an ongoing fake gold scam that has been surfacing since January across the Kootenays.

Victims are approached in high-traffic areas with a plea of needing money for an emergency situation, offering to sell or trade gold jewelry for money, which has been determined as fake in the cases reported.

The detachment located and arrested a 37-year old man early Wednesday morning in East-Trail, wanted by Nakusp RCMP in relation to several charges.

The Trail Detachment says two men were administered Narcan and revived on April 2nd after first responders were called to a reported-double overdose in the West Trail area.

It's believed both men had been using cocaine which officials believe may have been laced with fentanyl.