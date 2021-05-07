Trail RCMP Report Covers Scam, Pranks, Gathering, MVI's and more

Trail RCMP's most recent weekly wrap up features a pair of motor vehicle incidents starting with a collision last Friday, April 30th, involving a brown 2007 pickup truck colliding with an elk on Highway 22A near Trail.

The 53-year old Fruitvale man driving was reportedly uninjured, the elk was deceased and vehicle damage is estimated to be over $10,000.

Drivers are reminded to be mindful of posted highway signs warning of animal collisions, be extra careful in the early morning and at night, and always slow down until you're well-past any animal in the road.

Another incident that same day saw a 60-year old man crash his e-bike at the Highway 3B and Second Avenue intersection in Trail.

The man was transported to hospital for assessment as he's believed to have lost control after suffering an unexpected medical issue.

Trail RCMP and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a complaint last Friday evening, April 30th, regarding a suspicious package found at the Trail Canada Post Office.

Police seized a small plastic bag containing trace amount of suspected illicit substance from inside a mailbox, which was suspected to be a mix of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

RCMP requested that letters that were in contact with the illicit substance and potentially contaminated by removed from circulation and not mailed out.

The investigation into a recent Fruitvale Freedom Rally has wrapped up, although no charges were brought forward as it was determined not to have any identifiable organizer and attendees followed social distancing rules.

RCMP says fines could be revisited in the future if further organized rallies are held while there is a Provincial Health Order still in place.

While games like nicky-nicky nine doors don't often yield police attention, Trail RCMP has a request for local children in light of COVID-19 concerns.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says the detachment caught word of a small group of children ringing doorbells and running away on Carnation Drive Saturday night, May 1st.

He reminds parents and children that while the probability is low, there are potential risks associated with going door to door especially if people are particularly vulnerable, adding nicky-nicky nine doors does have the potential to spread COVID-19.

Wicentowich adds they still wouldn't seek tickets or fines in this instance, while the release requests that the minor mischief be put on pause until activities can be safely resumed after the pandemic.

Pandemic-related concerns were also present at a second incident Saturday that saw RCMP respond to a Montrose residence where 13 guests were present for a social gathering.

The situation was quickly corrected and police remind the public that backyard gatherings are currently limited to just 10 people.

It's common we hear about local scams from Trail RCMP and this week the detachment is warning about a new sextortion tactic.

Sergeant Wicentowich says the warning from Nova Scotia RCMP was brought to his attention by a fellow RCMP officer, adding digital frauds or exploitations spread very quickly and are not defined by borders.

The scam involves a suspect placing an image of a young person's face on sexually explicit material before threatening to forward it to the victim's family or friends.

Wicentowich says similar instances have been seen in our area but nothing quite like this, so RCMP want to issue an advanced warning before the scam makes it’s way here.

He says pressure tactics are commonly used in these scams but there is always help available by reporting it to local police and immediately halting communication with the suspect, adding they don’t want people to panic or worry about what might happen if they don’t comply with threats.

Lastly, an incident just after midnight on Sunday saw a 54-year old Trail woman complain to police that she had been awake all night after smoking a marihuana joint suspected to be laced with an unknown illicit drug.

The woman was not in medical distress but was directed to the Health Link BC hotline for medical advice.

The public is reminded that cannabis from illicit or untrustworthy sources can sometimes be contaminated with other street drugs.