Trail RCMP report theft from vehicles, public nudity, illegal dumping

Trail RCMP are still looking for information on a string of vehicle thefts last week.

The case is believed to involve three stolen vehicles so far: One from Salmo and one suspected to be stolen from Creston on Thursday, as well as another truck reported stolen on Friday in Fruitvale.

Find more details on this case at the EZ Rock Newsroom, including vehicle descriptions and more.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says that anyone with relative information should contact the detachment, and some people already have.

That's not the only West Kootenay mischief as of late however, Trail RCMP is reporting theft from vehicles, public nudity and more.

Police apprehended a 32 year old man Sunday night following reports of people checking door handles on Daniel Street that night, and Second Avenue the night prior.

He was found with a knife, plus a small quantity of illicit drugs.

The community is also being urged to contact the detachment if you see a naked man out-and-about, following an incident from Friday morning.

RCMP says they received five reports regarding a man walking along Fourth Avenue towards a popular walking trail behind the hospital, without any clothes on.

He isn't believed to be a risk to the public, but you should still avoid interfering physically.

Trail RCMP caught word of a 57 year old Trail resident illegally dumping garbage near Riverside Avenue on Saturday.

The man later cleaned up the garbage himself and advised he would not repeat his behaviour.

Illegal dumping can result in an $81 fine on top of fines and fees to clean up the mess.