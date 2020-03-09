Trail RCMP Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect
Trail RCMP say the woman who pulled off a daring armed robbery at the Safeway Pharmacy is still on the loose.
Police say she allegedly demanded methadone from the clerk at around 11 o'clock Sunday morning with a black hand-gun concealed in a black re-usable shopping bag with the words "just COZY" written on it.
She's about 5’5” tall and was wearing a large black and green winter coat with the hood up, with black baggy pants, dark shoes, sunglasses and black rimmed baseball cap with white lettering.
Anyone with information on her identity or information about the case should call Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.