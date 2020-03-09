Trail RCMP Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

Trail RCMP say the woman who pulled off a daring armed robbery at the Safeway Pharmacy is still on the loose.

Police say she allegedly demanded methadone from the clerk at around 11 o'clock Sunday morning with a black hand-gun concealed in a black re-usable shopping bag with the words "just COZY" written on it.

She's about 5’5” tall and was wearing a large black and green winter coat with the hood up, with black baggy pants, dark shoes, sunglasses and black rimmed baseball cap with white lettering.