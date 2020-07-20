Trail RCMP seek additional witnesses in Sunday stabbing incident

Shortly after 4PM on July 19th the Trail RCMP Detachment responded to a complaint of a stabbing incident near Gyro Park.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that a verbal dispute between a 31 year-old man and 45 year-old man turned into a physical dispute before the 31 year-old stabbed the other in the abdomen.

Witnesses reportedly called 911 and followed the suspect, who was later arrested without incident.

The victim was rushed to hospital by RCMP due to the life-threatening injuries sustained, but is said to have stabilized now following surgery.

The suspect has since been held in custody and is set to appear before court today, July 20th; Wicentowich says they'll be seeking his detention.

He adds the two individuals were known to each other, and their dispute dates back a few months before escalating on Sunday.

The Sergeant says RCMP are noticing an increase in violent incidents with increased hot weather and possible-increases in alcohol consumption, which is typical for the detachment this time of year.

Anybody who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Trail RCMP by calling their front desk.