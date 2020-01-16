Trail RCMP seek public's help identifying suspect

Trail RCMP needs the public's help identifying a suspect in connection to arson.

This following two incidents: One from January 9th when an RCMP investigation revealed someone had lit a garbage can on fire in a restraunt bathroom.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says they're seeking the public's assistance finding a male who was seen around 5PM wearing a camoflage jacket and toque.

A release says late on January 10th the detachment responded to a complaint of a flaming garbage can in the 900 block of Spokane Street.

Sergeant Wicentowich adds the Salvation Army church is willing to open doors to anyone in need of shelter during this cold snap.

Wicentowich adds he's not sure if both incidents are related, but more answers will come forwards as investigations continue.