Trail RCMP seek witnesses to Friday shooting incident

Trail RCMP received a report of shots fired at a passenger vehicle just before 5AM on Friday, May 1st.

The incident was reported to have occurred in the 1900 block of Oak Street in Trail, the passenger vehicle is described as a black Ford Escort with two occupants at the time of the shooting.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says on Sunday, May 3rd, police seized a sawed-off rifle from a 34-year old man who was detained on the Victoria Street Bridge, before releasing him pending further investigation.

Wicentowich adds the person in possession of the weapon is not believed to be a danger to the public, and all involved individuals are believed to be known to each other making this an isolated incident.

In an effort to advance the ongoing investigation, anyone with further information or any witnesses are urged to come forward by contacting the detachment’s General Investigation Section, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.