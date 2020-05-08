iHeartRadio
Trail RCMP seeks assistance locating wanted man

Trail RCMP is seeking the public's help locating a man wanted privince-wide; if you see him, call your local detachment.

36-year old Troy Harry Tremayne is wanted for failure to comply, assault, theft under $5000, unlawfully in a dwelling and more.

Trail RCMP Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says he's belived to still be in the area, but possibly in hiding following his last sighting March 19th 2020, along Rossland Avenue in Trail.

Wicentowich adds to not approach Tremayne if sighted; instead call your local police detachment or crimestoppers to remain anonymous.

The wanted man is caucasian, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 141 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

