Trail RCMP talks Halloween safety, Kootenay Bat Project talks Bat Week

Trail RCMP is wishing everyone a safe and fun Halloween tomorrow; they also have some reminders to help stay safe.

For trick-or-treaters: Go with a parent, a responsible adult, or if not supervised by an adult go with a friend or in a group and tell your guardian where you are planning to go.

Stay visible and carry a flashlight, stay on the sidewalks or side of the road facing traffic and don't criss-cross across the street.

You’re also urged to wear reflective clothing and only attend well-lit homes; skip the dark and unlit homes.

The detachment also says to never go inside a stranger's residence or vehicle and avoid eating treats during the night, instead let parents examine the candy first.

For homeowners: You are encouraged to consider a "no touch" candy distribution system like only handling candy with clean gloves or tongs, or leaving the candy spaced out allowing for social distancing.

Also, make sure your house is well-lit and property is safe and clear of obstacles for foot traffic.

For drivers: RCMP says you should be extra cautious, slow down and keep your eyes peeled for crosswalks and children darting out from behind parked cars.

The detachment adds to avoid any Halloween social gatherings to avoid the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Keeping up with the spooky season, Bat Week ends tomorrow, October 31st, but there's still time to celebrate the spooky critters and look back at this year for the Kootenay Bay Project.

Coodinator Elodie Kuhnert says bats have a scary reputation but it’s important to show their better side, adding now is when bats start hibernating as well so we shouldn’t see them for some time.

She adds some bats hibernate in caves and mines but we don't know where all species disappear to this time of year; it’s certainly a good time to renovate your roof or ceiling as they will have vacated for the season.

The Kootenays saw over 90 volunteers conduct 178 total bat counts this summer for the Kootenay Bat Project; White Nose Syndrome continues to creep up from the states but there aren’t any signs to suggest it’s here quite yet.

Speaking of White Nose Syndrome, Kuhnert says from November 1st to May 31st if you find a dead bat in the area you need to report it to the Kootenay Bat Project so it can be sent for White Nose Syndrome testing.