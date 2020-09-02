Trail RCMP weekly report sees assault, impaired driver and more

Trail RCMP saw 70 calls for service and five people lodged in cells over the weekend.

One incident on August 28th saw a 41-year old Trail woman found unconscious behind the wheel.

She was later released for court for charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.

On Monday, September 1st, the detachment responded to a call for a man yelling and screaming while refusing to leave someone's property.

The 34-year old Trail resident spit at, fought with police and resisted arrest before being taken to the hospital for treatment

RCMP says he was under the influence of illicit drugs.

An incident last Tuesday, August 25th, saw RCMP being advised that someone driving a tractor-like vehicle had damaged the highway and railroad tracks.

The incident was recorded on video and an investigation is ongoing.

Two people were also arrested for breach of conditions, one of which was arrested twice.

Anyone with relative information is urged to contact the Trail detachment.