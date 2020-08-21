Trail RCMP weekly report sees woman in distress, vandalism, nudity

Trail RCMP received a report of a suspicious woman looking into the yards of residences in the Glenmerry area last Friday morning.

The public took a photograph of the unknown woman but RCMP were unable to locate her despite conducting patrols of the area.

Residents are reminded to lock their homes, vehicles and protect their valuables form theft.

A report came into the detachment just before midnight on Saturday for a woman in distress in Warfield, who upon police arrival alleged she had been sexually assaulted.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says they’re being careful about identifying the woman because of the sensitive nature of the situation.

He says she was noted to be yelling and screaming while trying to gain entry to a location when police were initially contacted.

Offers later identified and spoke with the 34-year old man she had accused, who denied the allegations.

Wicentowich says an investigation is underway.

A string of vandalized vehicles has Trail RCMP calling out for community input.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says he wants the public to be aware, but the detachment doesn’t typically receive reports of vehicle-vandalism in the area.

He says he doesn’t believe the incidents are connected considering the physical distance between each location and not believing the people involved are connected.

The first report came in Saturday afternoon regarding a Ford F150 pickup having approximately $2000 worth of damaged caused, suspected to be with a baseball bat

The next reports were Sunday morning regarding a 1980 Jeep Laredo scratched in the Rossland Summit School parking lot, and Sunday afternoon for a 2018-Chevrolet Silverado scratched in West Trail.

A report of a man walking in the Pend d'Oreille on Seven Mile Dam Road in his underwear Tuesday caught Trail RCMP's attention.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says RCMP arrived to find the man naked with wet underwear over his head to stay cool, adding they talked to him but he didn’t provide much of an explanation besides losing his clothes while swimming.