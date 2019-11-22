Trail Salvation Army starting their Christmas Kettle Campaign

There's an increased need in Trail this year when it comes to Trail Salvation Army services.

That from Ministry Leader Jessica Hoeft.

She says they've seen a number of individuals coming to the Trail area that are finding it difficult with the cost of living, and even finding affordable housing.

Hoeft says the need has definitely increased, especially over the Summer, with more families coming to use their services.

The Trail Salvation is kicking off their Christmas Kettle Campaign on Friday, hoping to raise 40-thousand dollars with their Christmas kettles that will be set up around the Greater Trail area, and 100-thousand dollars with their letter appeal.

Services they provide include hampers, a soup kitchen, lunches, breakfasts, and a Thursday dinner.

They also do school lunch hampers.

To volunteer with the kettles call 250-512-7400.