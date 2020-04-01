Trail suspends April parking enforcement, more local pandemic news

Another day amid the pandemic means another round-up of recent, local responses.

The City of Nelson urges residents to support local foodbanks including the Salvation Army and Community Food Centre, adding the current situation is unprecedented, including the influx in demand.

Parking enforcement is being temporarily suspended in Trail.

The City says fees for the month of April will be waived and any voluntary payments to meters will go towards the local Salvation Army and Trail United Church Foodbank.

The town of Creston tells residents that a special call-line is in place for anyone without a family physician during the pandemic.

Find the Town's Facebook page for details including the phone-number.

School District 8-Kootenay Lake says face to face supports and instruction for children of Frontline Medical and Health Care Workers (Kindergarten to Grade 6) is being made available.

Daily services including early learning care, indoor and outdoor activities, and food services will be available 5-days per week, read more online and register by Friday.

Both the Grand Forks and District Fall Fair and Demolition Derby are being cancelled this year.