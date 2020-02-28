Trail Taxes Poised to Increase in 2020

The City of Trail’s proposed 2020 budget calls for a municipal tax increase of 5.95%.

Chief Administrative Officer David Perehudoff told City Council the increase is needed to absorb the projected spending hike of just over 868-thousand dollars including 350-thousnd going into reserves for the future demolition of the old bridge.

The 1.5 million dollar Groutage Avenue Restoration plan is the biggest capital expenditure planned in 2020.

Mayor Lisa Pasin says additional items may be included before the budget comes back to council for approval in April.

The annual tax increase on an average property valued at 230-thousand dollars, pending budget additions works out to 81-dollars.