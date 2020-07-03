Trails Society addresses RED Millennial Trails Project

A $100,000 boost from BC Rural Development grant funding is helping make a project in partnership with the Kootenay Columbia Trails Society and RED Mountain Ski Resort come to life.

The Millennial Trails Project aims to develop eight kilometers of multi-use, year-round destination trails branching from Red Mountain's base.

Trails Society Operations Manager Stewart Spooner says mountain biking enthusiasts shouldn't have to wait much longer: Contractors should finish up within a week or two.

He says they’re roughing up the trail and building features like jumps and berms, adding as soon as the dirt dries out and crews are finished packing it down it should be ready to ride.

Spooner says the project is here for two main reasons: Firstly because the community wanted a different sort of trail experience.

This new trail offers a wider, smoother, machine constructed run you don’t see elsewhere on the mountain.

The second reason is RED wanting to make their trails more appealing during the Summer season.

The Columbia Basin Trust and Tourism Rossland or also funders of the project.

Stay tuned to RED and the Trails Society online for updates.