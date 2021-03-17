Trial for Harry Richardson Continues in Nelson

Harry Richardson is still representing himself in Nelson Provincial Court after allegedly shooting at police and barricading himself inside a residence near Argenta, BC, almost two years ago.

With the Crown having wrapped up their case it was time for submissions Tuesday morning, and with no evidence presented by Richardson he chose to argue the sufficiency of the crown's efforts, including witness credibility.

The Crown then re-opened their case to introduce additional evidence that Richardson expressed to have believed was already part of the trial, before re-closing the case for consideration.

Richardson is expected to be back in Nelson Provincial Court on Monday morning.