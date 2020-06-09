Tuesday morning fire heavily damages house in Nelson

(Image provided by Nelson Fire & Rescue Services)

An early morning house fire on Chatham Street in Nelson took a couple of hours for the 23-firefighters involved to fully extinguish.

Fire Chief Len MacCharles says the extensive blaze saw exposure to buildings on either side of it, particularly the one on Nelson Avenue, but there was no nearby brush or wildland forest being immediately threatened.

Crews responded at about 7:30AM, and The Nelson Police Department helped assist with evacuating; there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

MacCharles says there were individuals home for all 3 residences that experienced fire, and smoke alarms made a huge difference in alerting them.

The house with the initial fire is heavily damaged, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

The EZ Rock Newsroom also caught up with a witness to the fire.

Steve Cozza says they watched in shock and silence as the house close by was destroyed by flames shooting forty feet high, adding he was just having his morning coffee when he was ushered out of the house.

He expresses high praise for the firefighters who battled the blaze, the police who ensured everyone’s safety, and neighbours who were quick to offer help to those who lost everything.