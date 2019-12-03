Two flood damaged homes being demolished in rural Grand Forks

Demolition is complete or under way for two homes damaged by Boundary Floods in May 2018.

The RDKB Board approved a plan for demolishing the homes earlier this Fall, one on Almond Gardens Road East and One on Danish Road in rural Grand Forks.

Officials say they're on actively eroding land falling into the Kettle River posing an immediate and ongoing environmental risk if the houses were to topple.

The one on Danish Road has already been safely demolished, and disposed of according to environmental regulations...with the land closest to the Kettle River recontoured and soon to be planted to resist further erosion.

Work is expected to get under way on the Almond Gardens Road home soon.

The cost for the two projects is estimated at 3-hundred thousand dollars, funded through Emergency Management BC