Villa Motel fire cause likely heater related

With the investigation concluded, we now know more about the fire at Nelson's Villa Motel early last month that damaged the pool building.

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services says a heater in the pool area is the most probable cause.

Assistant Chief Michael Daloise says the fire is reported to have spread from the heater to the ceiling above, burning in the void space undetected for at least half an hour prior to 9-1-1 being called.

Daloise urges residents using electric heat to keep a 3-foot radius that is free of combustibles, and to never leave space heaters unattended.

