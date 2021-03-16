Village of Fruitvale Commits to Renewable Energy Plan

(Image provided by EcoSociety: Fruitvale Village Council back when they were able to meet in person)

The Village of Fruitvale is the latest local government to commit to the West Kootenay EcoSociety's 100% Renewable Energy Plan.

Organizing Director Natasha Edmunds says Fruitvale is the 10th local community to come onboard and the first commitment since 2021; she adds The Village reached out after hearing about the nine other local governments committed, and was curious about what the plan could mean for their community.

She says the decision really comes down to the community’s efforts over the past few months, adding volunteers wrote letters and showed up to discussions and it was their engagement and commitment that showed council this was something that is welcomed in the community.

Edmunds expects The Village will be looking at the EcoSociety’s already developed plan and seeing how it falls in line with The Village’s strategic plan and official community plan.

The Village of Fruitvale will collaborate with experts and residents to develop a 100% Renewable Energy Transition Plan by June 2022.