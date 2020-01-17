Violent Robbery, Structure Fire, Wednesday in Grand Forks

One suspect is in custody after Grand Forks RCMP responded to a complaint of a violent robbery Wednesday evening.

A release says a complaint came in just after 6PM to the Central Avenue business - a suspect had reportedly fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigerettes after allegedy assaulting the store clerk.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation carried out on-scene where officers were able to identify a suspect, and launch an intense search within a few hours.

The suspect was located and arrested without further incident - A 32-year old Grand Forks resident has been formally charged with robbery, aggrivated assault, and 2 counts of failure to comply with a release order.

That's not all Wednesday in Grand Forks: That morning the Fire Department recieved a report of smoke coming from a residential structure at 3:38AM.

A fire is believed to have originiated in the basement area but Fire Chief George Seigler doesn't have an exact cause for the blaze.

He says it was a really challenging fire, but support from the Christina Lake fire department helped them wrap up operations by about 11AM.

Seigler adds all occupants were in the house at the time but had made it outside upon crews' arrival.

He thanks Fortis gas and electric, RCMP, BC Ambulance, and city crews for their support.

The affected family is said to have been taken care of.