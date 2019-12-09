Warfield has joined the 100 percent Renewable Kootenays initiative

The Village of Warfield is the latest municipality to join the West Kootenay EcoSociety's 100-percent renewable energy transition.

The Society's project aims to have communities across the region transition to 100-percent renewable energy by 2050, including heating and cooling, transportation, electricity and waste management.

A release from the The Society says village council passed the resolution on December 4th, joining Castlegar, Silverton, Slocan, New Denver, Nelson, and the R-D-C-K.

A plan is set to be released in 2020, with public consultation occurring around the region.

