Warming Centre begins operations in Castlegar this weekend

The Warming Centre in Castlegar is hoping to officially begin operations this Saturday, following a successful trial-run.

Coordinator Deb McIntosh says the volunteer run centre plans to open when needed, from 8-P-M to 8-A-M, when the temperate reaches minus 5.

She adds the facility is certainly willing to work with those who need shelter on closed-days where possible.

Elizabeth Huether with the Church says she hopes to address concern that have existed for quite some time in the community.

McIntosh says the hope is for a funded-agency to take over operations next year, as well as to pick-up additional volunteers for this season.