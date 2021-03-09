Weather Forecaster Speaks to February Climate Report

(Stock Image)

Spring is almost in the air now after February saw ten days of colder than average temperatures and near-snow-free conditions across the Kootenays.

Weather Forecaster Jesse Ellis at Castlegar's Southeast Fire Centre says after a lack-luster few months, artic air-masses finally made their way back into our neck of the woods around the middle of the month.

Ellis says three consecutive daily minimum temperature records were broken: -12.8 degrees on the 11th, -16 on the 12th and -14.7 on February 13th.

While daily records are generally trumped by the monthly record low temperature of -21.5 degrees set in 2014, he says it's not often that three daily records are broken in a straight row.

Ellis estimates the bulk of North America could see a slightly warmer Spring, while the Kootenays could expect a Springier-Spring, stating that if we do see near-average temperatures this year in The Koot’s, this season’s La Nina weather pattern may be a contributing factor.

He explains that the global temperature generally rises each year, but a sustained, cooler north-westerly flow could keep our local climate at bay while other areas face milder than average temperatures.

February saw 30% below average precipitation; usually there is more rain than snow but below average temperatures caused the opposite.

February's mean monthly temperature was -1.9 degrees, compared to the -0.1 average.