Weekend Explosives Training to be Conducted in Trail & Creston Areas

(Image provided by 44 Engineer Squadron)

An Army Reserve Unit in Trail is set to conduct explosives training, so don't panic if it's loud in the area on Sunday.

The 44 Engineer Squadron is conducting the explosives training at Stoney Creek Demolition Range north of Warfield.

There will be several loud explosions and loud firearm noises throughout Sunday.

Residents are advised to keep their distance and comply with all signs, barriers and gates.

On the other side of the Kootenay Pass on Saturday, Canadian Army Reserve soldiers are conducting a training exercise on Lower Kootenay Band Lands approximately four kilometres southwest of Creston.

Those soldiers are primarily from 44 Engineer Squadron.

Soldiers will be applying winter operations skills and practicing bridge surveying and design, milling lumber and training with explosives.