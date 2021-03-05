Whitewater and RDCK Receive Funds for All-Season Operations

Whitewater Ski Resort is thanking the Regional District of Central Kootenay after a successful joint-grant application to the province to fund developments that the pandemic might have otherwise made impossible.

One-million dollars in grant funding will see RV and tent camping, more family friendly adaptive programming and a backcountry adventure lodge education centre.

Indoor Operations Manager Rebeckah Hornung says developments will provide a much-needed economic boost to the surrounding area, like job creation through both the development and added staff.

The expansion is also estimated to support all season tourism across the region while still supporting winter activities, after the Kootenays have seen much fewer tourists throughout the pandemic.

Hornung says the adventure lodge is set for the Nordic Area and the resort is being proactive by working with a local biologist to ensure an environmental management plan is in place to help minimize their footprint.

She says a lot of work is still ahead, and with a two-year completion timeline attached to the grant Whitewater is aiming to finish construction for March 2023 and is deep into the details of making the timeline fit within the project frame.