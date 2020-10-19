Wildsafe BC coordinator talks bear hibernation, local complaints

With November on the horizon the Kootenays are starting to wind down from peak bear season as the mammals get ready for hibernation.

Wildsafe BC Coordinator for the Nelson area, David White, says bear complaints start tapering off around now and are down to nothing by December 1st.

He also says while breeding season for bears is mid-Summer a process called Embryonic Diapause means there won't be cubs any time soon.

White explains that their bodies won’t know if they’ve gained enough calories to produce a couple of cubs for quite some time, but if sufficient, eggs are implanted in November and then it’s about 62 or 63 days before cubs are born inside their dens come January.

He says the timing in which a bear goes into hibernation isn’t entirely set in stone either; it can be partly climatic, but also when the amount of sunlight received drastically changes it can trigger that response in bears.

White says so far it looks to have been an average year for bear complaints which he chalks up to how strong their presence has been in the area, adding they’d rather feed in their natural habitat and are only drawn to city centres when they're hungry.

A year-round report with more bear statistics is right around the corner and as always you’re reminded to report any wildlife conflicts to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Wildlife sightings can be reported or viewed via the WARP Program on Wildsafe BC’s website.