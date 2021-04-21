Wildsafe BC Speaks to Managing Animal Attractants, Active Spring

Bears don't just wake up one day and break into houses -that's the message from Wildsafe BC following a Trail break-in earlier this month that found a black bear was the culprit.

Wildsafe BC’s Rosie Wijenberg of Nelson says it's already been a busy start to spring with grizzlies looking for chickens near Balfour, black bears reported around upper-Nelson and Beasley, and even cougar reports coming in.

She says the bears are certainly out and about, but as they’re waking up from hibernation people need to manage their animal attractants as bears will go wherever the food is.

Wijenberg encourages the public to look around your property for anything that might be food or attract wildlife; bird feeders in particular aren’t doing your wildlife neighbours any favors as the feed is high in calories and will teach bears that it’s okay to seek food near people.

She adds that the more bears are enticed to come closer and closer for food, it’s only a matter of time before they’re on your porch or trying to enter your garage like this month’s incident in Trail.

Wijenberg adds it's common for people to get sloppy with garbage and compost through the winter before waking up one day in the spring to find a hungry bear has got to it first.

Wildsafe BC’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP) is an online service that shows reports to BC’s conservation service on an interactive map; users can get email notifications for sightings in set service areas.