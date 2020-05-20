Wildsafe BC talks grizzly bear safety

With a pair of momma-grizzly bears reported along the Western and Columbia Trail recently, and more bear sightings around the region, you might want to know how to react if you ever encounter Ursus-Arctos-Horribilis.

Wildsafe BC Community Coordinator David White says to stay calm and avoid anything that could excite the situation such as running – you can always carry bear spray too.

White says most problems occur when you’re at a close distance from a grizzlies' cubs or source of food, but your best bet is to show deference, let it know that you’re a person, speak calmly and back away until you’re out of sight.

You’re also encouraged to make lots of noise before ever being seen; the wind can deter a silvertip from picking up your scent and spook them, but if you let a bear know you’re coming before-hand it will typically move off and avoid confrontation.

He adds one incident comes to mind regarding a grizzly attack near Creston last year which saw somebody injured after startling a momma bear with cubs, but the bears will usually bluff charge before attacking.

While grizzlies aren't as common as black bears, they do favor areas like Apex outside of Nelson, and Blewett; they tend to hibernate at higher elevations but migrate down for vegetation and other food sources.

As always call the RAPP-line to report wildlife conflicts at 1-877-952-7277

Trail RCMP had a bear encounter of their own Monday night.

The detachment received a report of an adult black bear trapped inside a vehicle in the 2100-block of Topping Street; upon arrival they discovered the bear had managed to open the door to the unlocked vehicle, enter, and subsequently trap itself inside.

Officers used a cone to safely free the black bear, which left the area, but not before damaging the vehicle’s interior considerably.

The vehicle owner told police that garbage was left in the trunk and she was intending to place it out for pick up the next day.